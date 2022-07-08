Tim Davis photography on display August 6-7 in Edmonds

Friday, July 8, 2022

Dancing Lights
Photography by Tim Davis 

By Diane Hettrick

Tim Davis, whose photos often appear in local media, including the Shoreline Area News, has a unique view of Shoreline. He lives in Kingston.
 
He lives on President's Point directly across the Sound from Shoreline and Woodway. We're the backdrop for his photos of passing ships.

Tim is relatively new to the Pacific Northwest. After retiring from a corporate sales job in California, he moved to Washington in 2018. He bought his first camera when he was a teenager but with retirement and the beauty and interest of his part of the Salish Sea, he now takes photographs daily.

Photography by Tim Davis

In 2019 he was awarded first prize for photography at the Edmonds Arts Festival.

Tim's work will be displayed on Saturday and Sunday, August 6-7, 2022 at The Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse Taproom in Edmonds, 180 W Dayton St #102

Although his work is for sale at timdavisimages.com, he isn’t fond of doing transactions that way. Emailing him at timdavisimages@gmail.com is the best approach.

“I just do it to have it there,” he said about listing his work on the website. “I’d rather interact directly with people about what photos they’re interested in and then talk about what media it’s available to be printed on.”


