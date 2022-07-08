Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage presents: A Year With Frog and Toad

Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe... all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells a story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons. Wonderful for the whole family!

Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, and featuring a wonderful score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.A Year With Frog and Toad is directed by Shileah Corey and choreographed by Emma Drazkowski and features a cast of seven young adult professional actors.