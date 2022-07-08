Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage presents: A Year With Frog and Toad
Friday, July 8, 2022
|Photo by Gabriel Corey.featuring Emma Drazkowski as Toad and Julie Hamilton as Frog.
A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards – including Best Musical.
Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, and featuring a wonderful score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons.
A Year With Frog and Toad is directed by Shileah Corey and choreographed by Emma Drazkowski and features a cast of seven young adult professional actors.
Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe... all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells a story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons. Wonderful for the whole family!
A Year With Frog and Toad is directed by Shileah Corey and choreographed by Emma Drazkowski and features a cast of seven young adult professional actors.
Performances are July 15 and 16 at 7:00pm, and July 16 and 17 at 2:00pm. Performances are at The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave. Edmonds, WA.
Tickets available at ballyhootheatre.org Contact us for group rates for summer camp organizations!
Tickets available at ballyhootheatre.org Contact us for group rates for summer camp organizations!
0 comments:
Post a Comment