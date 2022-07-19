Bartell Drugs customers donate $118,000 to Food Lifeline





Bartell Drugs says





A special thank you to everyone who donated this year to our Stock the Shelves Food Drive! Together, you helped us raise $118,000 to feed those in need in the Puget Sound





The money goes to Food Lifeline - the "food banks' Food Bank." Previously in Shoreline, Food Lifeline collects food that comes in very large amounts. Volunteers repackage the food into smaller batches and distribute them to over 250 area food banks.





When they were located in Shoreline, many local organizations volunteered there.





They needed a larger facility and moved to a 250,000 sqft warehouse in SoDo in Seattle.





Bartell Drugs, now owned by Rite Aid, has 67 locations in the Seattle area.















