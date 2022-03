Two Frockt-sponsored health related bills pass the Legislature and go to the governor for signature

Sen. David Frockt, D-46 OLYMPIA — Two bills passed recently by the Legislature would improve health care in Washington state by ensuring that people can use coupons to get lower prices for prescription drugs and by setting up a statewide program to provide outpatient treatment to children with serious behavioral health needs. OLYMPIA — Two bills passed recently by the Legislature would improve health care in Washington state by ensuring that people can use coupons to get lower prices for prescription drugs and by setting up a statewide program to provide outpatient treatment to children with serious behavioral health needs.

“Patients often rely on coupons to afford lifesaving drugs that are only offered at exorbitant prices,” said Sen. David Frockt (D-Seattle), the bill’s sponsor. “For many chronic conditions, there are no cheaper alternatives.”

“We are in a global child and adolescent mental health crisis. Expanding the availability of outpatient and partial hospitalization programs is an important step to allow our behavioral health system to provide better care for children,” Frockt said.

“We should not have children boarding in emergency rooms waiting for beds and inpatient treatment. One of the best ways to avoid that is to increase access to care that doesn’t require full hospitalization.”









Both bills now go to the governor for his signature. Thirty-three other states already fund similar programs. According to testimony , inpatient hospitalization can cost $2,000 per day or more, compared to IOPs and PHPs, which cost between $500 and $700 per day.









, D-Seattle, represents the 46th Legislative District, which includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Lake City, Pinehurst, Northgate, Wedgwood, Windermere, and Laurelhurst.







Sen. Jesse Salomon, Shoreline, signed on as a co-sponsor for both bills. Sen. David Frockt , D-Seattle, represents the 46th Legislative District, which includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Lake City, Pinehurst, Northgate, Wedgwood, Windermere, and Laurelhurst.