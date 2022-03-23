Work Party at Paramount Open Space on Sunday, March 27, 2022 10am-1pm
|Friends of Paramount invite you to join them Sunday
Join us this Sunday for a work party at Paramount Open Space from 10:00am to 1:00pm.
We'll be pulling English Ivy, getting rid of spring weeds, and getting the last of the plants in the ground.
Tools and work gloves will be available for everyone. There will be plenty of drinks and snacks on hand. You just need to bring yourself so get outside, meet your neighbors, and help out your local park!
- When: Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 10am to 1pm
- Where: Paramount Open Space. Tent will be set up east of the parking lot at 946 NE 147th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
- Who: Hosted by Friends of Paramount
- We Provide: tools, work gloves, and beverages.
