Work Party at Paramount Open Space on Sunday, March 27, 2022 10am-1pm

We'll be pulling English Ivy, getting rid of spring weeds, and getting the last of the plants in the ground.





Tools and work gloves will be available for everyone. There will be plenty of drinks and snacks on hand. You just need to bring yourself so get outside, meet your neighbors, and help out your local park!

















Join us this Sunday for a work party at Paramount Open Space from 10:00am to 1:00pm.