Work Party at Paramount Open Space on Sunday, March 27, 2022 10am-1pm

Friends of Paramount invite you to join them Sunday









We'll be pulling English Ivy, getting rid of spring weeds, and getting the last of the plants in the ground.





Tools and work gloves will be available for everyone. There will be plenty of drinks and snacks on hand. You just need to bring yourself so get outside, meet your neighbors, and help out your local park!





When: Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 10am to 1pm

Where: Paramount Open Space. Tent will be set up east of the parking lot at 946 NE 147th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155

Who: Hosted by Friends of Paramount

We Provide: tools, work gloves, and beverages. Questions? Feel free to call (206-406-9883) or email Jim at Questions? Feel free to call (206-406-9883) or email Jim at paramount.open.space@gmail.com . Please visit our calendar for additional work party dates.













