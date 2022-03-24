Flags at Half-Staff for Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of former Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright.





Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, March 27, 2022, or first thing Monday morning, March 28, 2022.





Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.





Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.











