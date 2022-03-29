Jersey Mike's will donate all proceeds from Wednesday March 30 to Special Olympics
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30:
EAT A SUB, HELP TEAM WASHINGTON ATHLETES
49 Washington Jersey Mike’s Locations Will Donate 100% of Sales
to Help Local Athletes Attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games
WHAT:
On Wednesday, March 30, 2022 “Day of Giving,” 100 percent of your purchase at any JerseyMike’s in the state will support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and help more than 70 Team Washington athletes attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, June 5-12, in Orlando, Fla.
On March 30, the passionate teams at 49 Jersey Mike’s Washington locations will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and the state Programs attending the USA Games.
For the first time ever, the company is donating all proceeds to a single cause when Jersey Mike’s restaurants from every state will support Special Olympics athletes throughout the country. (Watch commercial)
WHY:
Special Olympics USA Games and Jersey Mike’s believe the passion for being great has no boundaries.
Nationwide Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise enough money to help every qualifying athlete across the country attend the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
FAST FACTS
- Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100% of ALL sales on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.
- Every four years, more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states unite to compete in one of the most beloved and inspiring sporting events in the US – the Special Olympics USA Games.
- Athletes compete in 19 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football and many more.
- During this year’s Month of Giving in March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to surpass last year’s record-breaking $15 million fundraising total. Proceeds support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and help local athletes attend the USA Games.
- Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $47 million for local charities.
Jersey Mike’s is committed to “Giving…Make a Difference in Someone’s Life.” For more information, please visit www.jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes). Join in the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.
