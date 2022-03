Week-long science camps for elementary to high school students at Shoreline Community College

Shoreline offers several summer camps for kids and teens!

Topic areas include computer programming / coding, video game design, forensic science, biotechnology, environmental awareness, art, wellness/athletics and more!

Open to high school students and fills up fast! Registration opens Friday April 1st

Shoreline Community College's Biotechnology Lab opens its doors to high school students for week-long explorations of biotechnology and DNA sequencing!

Black Rocket’s distinct programs in Creative Sciences and Digital Arts focus on the intersection of creativity and technology. Each course emphasizes self-empowerment, cognitive reasoning, and divergent thinking through hands-on learning. Whether in the classroom or the cloud, we believe every human being is unique in their ability and talents. Black Rocket's mission is to help ignite, unleash, and enhance these distinct talents.KIMSeattle (Kids in Medicine and Science) is a nonprofit organization that provides K-12 informal science education through authentic laboratory experiences. Camp participants will immerse themselves in a fictitious, yet realistic, simulated crime and spend the week solving the case. Collected evidence from the recreated scene is analyzed using eight different fields of forensic science. More details can be found at kimseattle.org or you can email info@kimseattle.org