Week-long science camps for elementary to high school students at Shoreline Community College

Monday, March 28, 2022

Lab camps at Shoreline Community College this summer
Summer Camps

Shoreline offers several summer camps for kids and teens! 

Topic areas include computer programming / coding, video game design, forensic science, biotechnology, environmental awareness, art, wellness/athletics and more!

Information on all camps here

Project Biotech summer camp 

Open to high school students and fills up fast! Registration opens Friday April 1st 

Shoreline Community College's Biotechnology Lab opens its doors to high school students for week-long explorations of biotechnology and DNA sequencing!

Black Rocket STEAM Camps

Black Rocket’s distinct programs in Creative Sciences and Digital Arts focus on the intersection of creativity and technology. Each course emphasizes self-empowerment, cognitive reasoning, and divergent thinking through hands-on learning. Whether in the classroom or the cloud, we believe every human being is unique in their ability and talents. Black Rocket's mission is to help ignite, unleash, and enhance these distinct talents.

KIMSeattle Forensic Science Summer Camps

KIMSeattle (Kids in Medicine and Science) is a nonprofit organization that provides K-12 informal science education through authentic laboratory experiences. Camp participants will immerse themselves in a fictitious, yet realistic, simulated crime and spend the week solving the case. Collected evidence from the recreated scene is analyzed using eight different fields of forensic science. More details can be found at kimseattle.org or you can email info@kimseattle.org

Here's an article from 2017 about a 5th grade class at KIMSeattle: Where 5th graders can dissect pig hearts

Advanced Coding with Java and C# and Game Design Camps

Margaret Royzen is a professional software developer with more than 30 years of experience, holds an MS in Computer Science and is certified as a C# Programmer and a C# Web Developer. All of the camp and coding/game design teaching material has been developed or customized to cover specific language syntax and best design and programming techniques.

Information on all the camps:

https://www.shoreline.edu/summer-camps/default.aspx?fbclid=IwAR0Aczna6Hl6lloL3uSuZAsZkbt_xIqP5wjAwEPkucj9hUCk8nrJ_KZR0Xs



