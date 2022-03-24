LGBTQ+ community gathering March 31 on Zoom
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Shoreline Public Schools families are invited to join the Department of Equity and Family Engagement to celebrate LGBTQ+ community on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5:30-7:00pm on Zoom!
This event is suitable for all ages and will include a read-aloud of When Aidan Became a Brother, a family support breakout room, and an intermediate student breakout.
Pre-registration is required.
Questions? Contact equity@shorelineschools.org
