LGBTQ+ community gathering March 31 on Zoom

Thursday, March 24, 2022


Shoreline Public Schools families are invited to join the Department of Equity and Family Engagement to celebrate LGBTQ+ community on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 5:30-7:00pm on Zoom!

This event is suitable for all ages and will include a read-aloud of When Aidan Became a Brother, a family support breakout room, and an intermediate student breakout.

