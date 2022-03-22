Agenda for LFP council meeting Thursday, March 24, 2022





City of Lake Forest ParkCITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETINGThursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:00pmFor consideration, discussion and/or action on Ordinance 1238/Amending the 2021- 2022 Budget Established by Ordinance No. 1213For consideration, and discussion on Ordinance 1239/Granting to Level 3 Communications, LLC a Master Permit for Five YearsFor consideration and discussion on Resolution 1842/Authorizing the Mayor to sign American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreement between the City and Lake Forest Bar and Grill, LLCAttend meeting, see documents and/or submit comments: