Agenda for LFP council meeting Thursday, March 24, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022


City of Lake Forest Park
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:00pm

Ordinances and Resolutions

For consideration, discussion and/or action on Ordinance 1238/Amending the 2021- 2022 Budget Established by Ordinance No. 1213

For consideration, and discussion on Ordinance 1239/Granting to Level 3 Communications, LLC a Master Permit for Five Years

For consideration and discussion on Resolution 1842/Authorizing the Mayor to sign American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Agreement between the City and Lake Forest Bar and Grill, LLC

Attend meeting, see documents and/or submit comments: 

