Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Out of School Time Program Director

SALARY: $21.98 HourlyCLOSING DATE: ContinuousGENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.This is a four (4) month, full time seasonal position, working from May 9th to Mid-AugustHours available: 40 hours per weekShift times: late afternoon, evening and/or weekendsLocation: Richmond Highlands Recreation CenterThis position is open until filled.Scope of Work: Provides direct leadership and supervision of city sponsored youth and teen program participants. Assist the Recreation Supervisor with implementation of program activities. Must have the ability to work late afternoon, evening and/or weekends.