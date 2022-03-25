Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Out of School Time Program Director

Friday, March 25, 2022

City of Shoreline
Extra Help – Out of School Time Program Director

SALARY: $21.98 Hourly

CLOSING DATE: Continuous

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

This is a four (4) month, full time seasonal position, working from May 9th to Mid-August

Hours available: 40 hours per week
Shift times: late afternoon, evening and/or weekends
Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center

This position is open until filled.

Scope of Work: Provides direct leadership and supervision of city sponsored youth and teen program participants. Assist the Recreation Supervisor with implementation of program activities. Must have the ability to work late afternoon, evening and/or weekends.


Job description and application



