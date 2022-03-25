Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help – Out of School Time Program Director
Friday, March 25, 2022
SALARY: $21.98 Hourly
CLOSING DATE: Continuous
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
This is a four (4) month, full time seasonal position, working from May 9th to Mid-August
Hours available: 40 hours per week
Shift times: late afternoon, evening and/or weekends
Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
This position is open until filled.
Scope of Work: Provides direct leadership and supervision of city sponsored youth and teen program participants. Assist the Recreation Supervisor with implementation of program activities. Must have the ability to work late afternoon, evening and/or weekends.
Job description and application
