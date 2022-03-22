Lake Forest Park Police Blotter March 10, 2022

Notable Calls/Incidents as of March 10, 2022





Officers were dispatched to a possible suicidal subject in the parking lot of the Town Center. Officers found subject sitting in his vehicle with a handgun in his lap. The subject admitted to being suicidal and officers called for medical aid. The subject went to the hospital for evaluation without incident.





Officers have been responding to the recent shooting location for disturbances involving multiple subjects. Most of the incidents have been unwanted subjects at the apartment that are not on the lease.





Bothell police had an incident with a carjacking suspect. The suspect crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving, and when a citizen tried to help, he stole their vehicle. Two more incidents of collisions and carjacking victims (who stopped to help) resulted in the suspect having access to a firearm from one of the victim vehicles. The suspect fled into LFP, where officers pursued the vehicle until it became too dangerous to continue. The suspect collided with another vehicle in Shoreline. This hit and run victim followed the suspect for 20 minutes. The suspect vehicle stopped and then fled on foot, at which time the victim then called 911. He was not located or apprehended.





An elderly subject suffering from dementia who was hallucinating, stated her home was on fire and a child was in the window. Officers contacted the mobile crisis after ensuring subject was safe and secure.





Officers were dispatched to an out of control 8-year-old. Officers assisted the family, and the child was taken to Children's Hospital by family members.





Officers assisted Edmonds PD with a missing endangered child, who had left during the school session. After several hours of searching and obtaining emergency cell phone location data, an LFP officer located the child walking down a street. He was reunited with their father, who was taking them to Children’s hospital.





There was a recent catalytic converter theft, and two stolen vehicle recoveries. In one of the stolen vehicles, the vehicle had crashed into a resident’s fence and a few bullet casings were found inside. A suspect also gained access to a secure mailbox unit at an apartment complex. The suspect pried open the secure unit and stole mail.





A daughter called her elderly grandmother several times over a span of several days, attempting to reach her grandfather. After approximately one week, the family went to the home and discovered the grandfather had been deceased for several days. Officers assisted the family with the grandmother who was also suffering from serious medical issues.









