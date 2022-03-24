Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 4 (MM4)

Thursday, March 24, 2022

WSDOT
Maintenance Mechanic 4 (MM4)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire a highly skilled journey-level individual to fill the role of Maintenance Mechanic 4 and join our Facilities Maintenance team in Shoreline. This senior specialist position will be responsible for installing, maintaining, troubleshooting, repairing, and performing preventive maintenance on a variety of building systems, with an emphasis on HVAC, energy management and environmental control systems. The appointee of this position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.

Job description and application



