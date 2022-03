CMA CGM TIGRIS (IMO: 9705067) is a Container Ship that was built in 2014 (8 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Malta.





Its carrying capacity is 9200 TEU and her current draught is reported to be 13.8 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 299.95 meters and her width is 48.2 meters.





Photo by John Slomnicki

The CMA CGM Tigris passing a ferry on the Kingston Edmonds run.