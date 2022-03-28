Look what’s new at the Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center this April

Monday, March 28, 2022

Look what’s new at the Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center this April!

GET FIT~STAY FIT with instructor CeCe Ryan

This new class is a gentle exercise program, performed either seated or standing. 

Improve your physical conditioning, range-of-motion, strength and endurance and decrease your risk of injuries.

Especially benefits chronic illnesses, degenerative conditions and improves overall wellness. (Wheelchairs and walkers can be accommodated.)

Days: Tuesday and Thursday Time: 10:00am - 11:00am Class starts on April 5, 2022

NEW YOGA CLASS - VETERANS YOGA PROJECT with instructor Caleb Lay

For Veterans of all ages and First Responders

Join our certified yoga instructor, Caleb Lay for chair and standing poses (no floor sitting) to improve breathing, flexibility, balance and mood. Postures can be adapted to your abilities or limitations. Wear comfortable clothing. All Ages welcome. No charge for the class

Class size is limited – Register today

Day: Thursday Time: 9:30am-10:30am Class starts on April 7, 2022

NEW YOGA CLASS - CLIMATE SUPPORT YOGA with instructor instructor Crystal Connelly

Offering a new type of yoga that highlights a philosophy to share with community, instructor Crystal Connelly will lead this class in shared intention, meditation, mindfulness practice and gentle movement exploring climate change topics through the lens of yoga.

All ages welcome. No charge for the class. Class size is limited – Register today

Day: Thursday Time: 1:00pm-2:30pm Class starts on April 7, 2022

The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155


Posted by DKH at 8:29 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  