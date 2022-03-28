Look what’s new at the Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center this April
Monday, March 28, 2022
Look what’s new at the Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center this April!
GET FIT~STAY FIT with instructor CeCe Ryan
This new class is a gentle exercise program, performed either seated or standing.
Improve your physical conditioning, range-of-motion, strength and endurance and decrease your risk of injuries.
Especially benefits chronic illnesses, degenerative conditions and improves overall wellness. (Wheelchairs and walkers can be accommodated.)
Days: Tuesday and Thursday Time: 10:00am - 11:00am Class starts on April 5, 2022
NEW YOGA CLASS - VETERANS YOGA PROJECT with instructor Caleb Lay
For Veterans of all ages and First Responders
Join our certified yoga instructor, Caleb Lay for chair and standing poses (no floor sitting) to improve breathing, flexibility, balance and mood. Postures can be adapted to your abilities or limitations. Wear comfortable clothing. All Ages welcome. No charge for the class
Class size is limited – Register today
Day: Thursday Time: 9:30am-10:30am Class starts on April 7, 2022
NEW YOGA CLASS - CLIMATE SUPPORT YOGA with instructor instructor Crystal Connelly
Offering a new type of yoga that highlights a philosophy to share with community, instructor Crystal Connelly will lead this class in shared intention, meditation, mindfulness practice and gentle movement exploring climate change topics through the lens of yoga.
All ages welcome. No charge for the class. Class size is limited – Register today
Day: Thursday Time: 1:00pm-2:30pm Class starts on April 7, 2022
The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus. 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155
