Office of Lt. Gov. creates website for donations to Ukraine

Ukrainian Association of Washington state

is one of the recipient organizations Lt. Gov. Denny Heck issued the following statement on the one-month anniversary of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine:









"Putin's violent aggression against Ukrainian children and civilians continues unabated. Ukrainians are mounting an heroic resistance and are counting on Washingtonians for help. "That's why we've launched http://ltgov.wa.gov/ukraine as an easy, simple website for anyone who wants to help. You can save lives, no matter where in the world you are."













"Please visit http://ltgov.wa.gov/ukraine and support the people of Ukraine in their urgent time of need.”

“My office has heard from many Washingtonians who want to support Ukraine but aren’t sure where to turn.