Office of Lt. Gov. creates website for donations to Ukraine

Friday, March 25, 2022

Ukrainian Association of Washington state
is one of the recipient organizations
Lt. Gov. Denny Heck issued the following statement on the one-month anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine:

“My office has heard from many Washingtonians who want to support Ukraine but aren’t sure where to turn. 

"That's why we've launched http://ltgov.wa.gov/ukraine as an easy, simple website for anyone who wants to help. You can save lives, no matter where in the world you are.

"Putin’s violent aggression against Ukrainian children and civilians continues unabated. Ukrainians are mounting an heroic resistance and are counting on Washingtonians for help. 

"Please visit http://ltgov.wa.gov/ukraine and support the people of Ukraine in their urgent time of need.”



Posted by DKH at 3:02 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  