Office of Lt. Gov. creates website for donations to Ukraine
Friday, March 25, 2022
|Ukrainian Association of Washington state
is one of the recipient organizations
“My office has heard from many Washingtonians who want to support Ukraine but aren’t sure where to turn.
"That's why we've launched http://ltgov.wa.gov/ukraine as an easy, simple website for anyone who wants to help. You can save lives, no matter where in the world you are.
"Putin’s violent aggression against Ukrainian children and civilians continues unabated. Ukrainians are mounting an heroic resistance and are counting on Washingtonians for help.
"Putin’s violent aggression against Ukrainian children and civilians continues unabated. Ukrainians are mounting an heroic resistance and are counting on Washingtonians for help.
"Please visit http://ltgov.wa.gov/ukraine and support the people of Ukraine in their urgent time of need.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment