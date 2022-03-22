Classifieds: Notice of Fire Commissioners meeting

SPECIAL EXECUTIVE MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a special executive meeting at the date, time and place specified below.

The special meeting will be called to order and immediately adjourn to executive session (not open to the public) at 4:00 p.m. with no decision expected. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session to review the Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments. The executive meeting is referenced under Negotiations (RCW 42.30.110(1)(g)).





DATE: Thursday, March 24, 2022

TIME: 4:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department

17525 Aurora Avenue North

Shoreline, WA 98133

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant

March 21, 2022















