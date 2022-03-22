Classifieds: Notice of Fire Commissioners meeting

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

 

SPECIAL EXECUTIVE MEETING NOTICE
 
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a special executive meeting at the date, time and place specified below. 
 
The special meeting will be called to order and immediately adjourn to executive session (not open to the public) at 4:00 p.m. with no decision expected. The purpose of the meeting is for a work session to review the Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments. The executive meeting is referenced under Negotiations (RCW 42.30.110(1)(g)).

DATE:                    Thursday, March 24, 2022
 
TIME:                    4:00 p.m.
 
LOCATION:         Shoreline Fire Department
                              17525 Aurora Avenue North
                              Shoreline, WA  98133
  
Notice posted by:                Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant
                                             March 21, 2022




