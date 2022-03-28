Shorewood Hip Hop Team places 2nd at WIAA 3A Dance/Drill State competition

Monday, March 28, 2022

Shorewood Hip Hop Team places 2nd at State
Photo courtesy Kaitlin Aswege

Congratulations to the Shorewood HS Hip Hop Team, finishing in 2nd place at the WIAA 3A Dance/Drill State competition Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Advisor: Kaitlin Aswege

Team members:

Kynalynn Borja
Ronel Cooper
Serena Deranleau
Andrew Drummond
Ally Johnson
Anya-Rose Kelly
Suah Kim
Tenzin Lodoe
Arianna Medina
Ava Mirante
Medea Rich-Martinez
Siyam Tekle
Meka Vincini


