Shorewood Hip Hop Team places 2nd at WIAA 3A Dance/Drill State competition
Monday, March 28, 2022
|Shorewood Hip Hop Team places 2nd at State
Photo courtesy Kaitlin Aswege
Congratulations to the Shorewood HS Hip Hop Team, finishing in 2nd place at the WIAA 3A Dance/Drill State competition Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Advisor: Kaitlin Aswege
Team members:
Kynalynn Borja
Ronel Cooper
Serena Deranleau
Andrew Drummond
Ally Johnson
Anya-Rose Kelly
Suah Kim
Tenzin Lodoe
Arianna Medina
Ava Mirante
Medea Rich-Martinez
Siyam Tekle
Meka Vincini
0 comments:
Post a Comment