School board meeting on Tuesday in person and on Zoom

Monday, March 21, 2022

Shoreline Center

The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 6:00pm. 

The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom. The links to join by Zoom and to see the full meeting agenda are below. There will be no study session on this date.

Please note that there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.

The reports and presentations for the board meeting are:
  • January and February 2022 Financials and February and March 2022 Enrollment Updates
  • 2022 Legislative Session Wrap-up Report
If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, March 22, and it will be provided to the Board. 

There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.

Link to Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86774095860?pwd=aEQ3SkVqaWtrNVN3R0JDTzZJWEJudz09

Webinar ID: 867 7409 5860
Passcode: 544383

Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833



Posted by DKH at 3:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  