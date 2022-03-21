School board meeting on Tuesday in person and on Zoom
Monday, March 21, 2022
|Shoreline Center
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 6:00pm.
The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom. The links to join by Zoom and to see the full meeting agenda are below. There will be no study session on this date.
Please note that there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
The reports and presentations for the board meeting are:
Please note that there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
The reports and presentations for the board meeting are:
- January and February 2022 Financials and February and March 2022 Enrollment Updates
- 2022 Legislative Session Wrap-up Report
There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.
Link to Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86774095860?pwd=aEQ3SkVqaWtrNVN3R0JDTzZJWEJudz09
Link to Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86774095860?pwd=aEQ3SkVqaWtrNVN3R0JDTzZJWEJudz09
Webinar ID: 867 7409 5860
Passcode: 544383
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
0 comments:
Post a Comment