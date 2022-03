School board meeting on Tuesday in person and on Zoom

January and February 2022 Financials and February and March 2022 Enrollment Updates

The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom. The links to join by Zoom and to see the full meeting agenda are below. There will be no study session on this date.Please note that there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.The reports and presentations for the board meeting are:If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, March 22, and it will be provided to the Board.