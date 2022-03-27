Book review by Aarene Storms: Graceling: the graphic novel

by Kristin Cashore





But when Katsa meets Po, a foreign prince with a Grace to match her own, everything changes. She learns more about her own talent, and learns a powerful secret that could destroy everything she loves.



I loved the 2008 text edition of this story, and would have been skeptical if the graphic novel had been created by anyone other than Gareth Hinds, who won my heart with his interpretations of Beowulf (2007) and The Odyssey (2010).









A kick-butt female protagonist, magical graces, some hand-to-hand fighting and bloodshed, death, deception, love, honor, and a satisfying end. There is one lovely (tactfully off-page) sexual situation between main characters, and no cussing. Highly recommended for ages 12 to adult.



Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages. She can be reached at







Katsa is a Graceling, a person born with a rare and powerful skill. When her unusual ability to fight and kill became apparent at a very young age, her uncle the king forced her to work for him as a bully and enforcer.