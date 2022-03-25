Jobs: City of Shoreline Administrative Assistant III - Public Works

City of Shoreline
Administrative Assistant III - Public Works

CLOSING DATE: 4/7/2022

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

Public Works is an exciting environment committed to serving the residents through a variety of programs. The Department is accredited by the American Public Works Association (APWA) demonstrating use of best practices for the industry and a dedication to continually improving/enhancing operations. We are looking for a positive, resourceful and supportive individual to provide administrative support for the Department and the Utility and Operations Division in particular. The Division is responsible for the operations, maintenance and planning of Grounds, Streets, Surface Water and Wastewater sections.

This full-time position performs a wide variety of responsible and complex administrative and clerical duties for the Division including input, output and analysis of data entered into the City’s financial, permitting and asset/work management enterprise software applications, customer service, contract administration, record management, inventory documentation, website updates and broader department administrative support as assigned.

IDEAL CANDIDATE

The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated and self-directed individual able to use initiative and independent judgment; possess the ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities; be a “team player” with the ability to develop and keep the trust and confidence of others; possess professional analytical skills and abilities to evaluate, research, identify, and interpret and report on technical and numerical information; and have familiarity with business process improvement concepts and desire to work with other team members to improve work processes and service delivery. A positive attitude and sense of humor is also desired!


Job description and application



