Agenda for Shoreline council meeting April 4, 2022

The April 4, 2022 Shoreline City Council meeting includes four study items:

While staff recommended that the PRCS/Tree Board not make a recommendation to the City Council to change the tree removal notification period, staff is proposing some clean-up to the language in SMC Chapter 12.30 to reflect current delegation authority and to provide clarity for these regulations.On February 8, 2022, Shoreline voters approved Proposition 1 (Parks) with nearly 70% of voters supporting the proposition. Proposed Ordinance No. 961 authorizes the issuance of unlimited tax general obligation bonds (Bonds) in the principal amount of up to $38.5 million to finance and refinance: parks improvements to five neighborhood parks; investments in park amenities for three additional parks; and the acquisition and improvement of new park land and public art.The purpose of this agenda item is to provide the City Council with the fifth in a series of briefings about the TMP. Staff will provide Council with a presentation on the TMP draft Transit, Shared-use Mobility, and Pedestrian Plans.Please note that staff will return to Council to present the TMP draft Bicycle Plan in mid- April 2022.The City assumed the Ronald Wastewater District on April 30, 2021. After assumption, the City retained FCS Group (FCSG) to conduct a wastewater rate structure. Staff will present Council with an update and status on the wastewater rate study, and provide information from policy issue papers developed by FCSG. Staff are seeking Council input and direction to inform the wastewater rate study in advance of preparation of the 2023-2024 biennial budget later this year.Considering the policy implications and the practical limitations on the City’s access to water usage data, staff recommends that the City continue charging its single-family customers a fixed monthly charge, with no volumetric component.