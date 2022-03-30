Hopelink now enrolling for free English for Work program

Amharic language from the central highlands of Ethiopia

Spring/Summer quarter orientation for Hopelink’s free English for Work program starts on May 3. New students can contact us to register. See the flyer (attached) and the information below for details. You can also visit our webpage





Class Information

Students participate in online class on Zoom two times per week. Students who need a computer can borrow a Hopelink Chromebook.

Morning and evening class options are available.

Classes are best for students who have intermediate or advanced-level English skills. We assess students to determine their level and help decide if our program is a good fit. Eligibility



Students must:

plan to get a job in the U.S. or enroll in job training/college to prepare to get a job (within the next 6 months)

be 18 years or older

live in the U.S. permanently (we cannot serve people who have a temporary visa such as a B, F, J, or M visa)

live in Hopelink’s service area (for example, in Shoreline, Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond, or surrounding cities)

Please contact us at



englishforwork@hopelink.org or 425-250-3007 if you have any questions. We are happy to help!













This one-quarter program supports immigrants and refugees with improving their English language skills and preparing for employment. Students practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing as they learn about topics such as skills and strengths, job search, resumes, and interviewing. Near the end of the quarter, students participate in mock interviews conducted by local employers — a highlight of the program!