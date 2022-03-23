Trivia Night at Kellogg Friday April 8, 2022 - tickets on sale now

Wednesday, March 23, 2022


 Kellogg PTSA announces Throwback Trivia Night - Party like it's 2019!

The event is Friday, April 8, 2022 starting at 6:30pm at the Aqua Club in Kenmore. Get your tickets now at auctria.events/KelloggTrivia or use the QR code in the flyer.

Tickets are $35 per person. Tables of eight can be reserved. Email FundRaising@KelloggPTSA.org with donation ideas or to get involved!

All proceeds go to support Kellogg PTSA's community programs, events, and student enrichment programs.



Posted by DKH at 12:05 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  