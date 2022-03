Trivia Night at Kellogg Friday April 8, 2022 - tickets on sale now

The event is Friday, April 8, 2022 starting at 6:30pm at the Aqua Club in Kenmore. Get your tickets now at auctria.events/KelloggTrivia or use the QR code in the flyer.Tickets are $35 per person. Tables of eight can be reserved. Email FundRaising@KelloggPTSA.org with donation ideas or to get involved!All proceeds go to support Kellogg PTSA's community programs, events, and student enrichment programs.