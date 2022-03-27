Join the Shoreline Concert Band this spring
Sunday, March 27, 2022
The band is for adults and performs quarterly concerts that include traditional and contemporary music, Broadway musicals, solos and marches.
No audition required but previous band experience an asset!
For more information, contact Darin Faul at dfaul@shoreline.edu
REGISTER NOW! Registrations will be accepted throughout the quarter, but better to start early with the other musicians! https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx...
This course may also be taken for credit as Musc 140. Get information and register at: https://www.shoreline.edu/music-dept/courses.aspx
Continuing Education non-credit class:
Mondays - 7:00 – 9:30 pm - Fee: $99 - Darin Faul - Location: 800 Building, Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
