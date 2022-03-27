Join the Shoreline Concert Band this spring

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Shoreline Concert Band is looking for new community members this spring!

The band is for adults and performs quarterly concerts that include traditional and contemporary music, Broadway musicals, solos and marches. 

No audition required but previous band experience an asset! 

For more information, contact Darin Faul at dfaul@shoreline.edu

REGISTER NOW! Registrations will be accepted throughout the quarter, but better to start early with the other musicians! https://www.campusce.net/shoreline/course/course.aspx...

This course may also be taken for credit as Musc 140. Get information and register at: https://www.shoreline.edu/music-dept/courses.aspx

Continuing Education non-credit class:
Mondays - 7:00 – 9:30 pm - Fee: $99 - Darin Faul - Location: 800 Building, Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133



Posted by DKH at 9:52 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  