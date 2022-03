Hover like a hummer

Photo by Wayne Pridemore





This little Chickadee is a real character. Daily it takes sips of the sweet hummingbird juice and tries to fly in place like all of the hummers. So far it has had no luck.





Trying to get a response from the red bird

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

The Chickadee also tries to get some sort of response from the red bird atop the feeder. So far, no luck!





--Wayne Pridemore