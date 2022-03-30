Screwball comedy musical at Shoreline CC Theater

Wednesday, March 30, 2022


Please join Woodland Park Players theater company at our 2022 production (that has been on hold for a couple of years :)

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT is a hilarious screwball comedy musical that first appeared on Broadway in 2012 with Matthew Broderick and Kelli O’Hara. It features beautiful music by the great Gershwin brothers, including “S’Wonderful”, “Someone to Watch Over Me”, “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off”, and the title song “Nice Work, If You Can Get It”.

The Woodland Park Players is a neighborhood theater group that comes together and is committed to keeping the arts alive by producing one musical a year and donating all proceeds to arts programs at our neighborhood public schools.

Don’t wait to get your tickets! Because we have been around for five years, put on really good shows, and give our profits away at the end of each production (we have given away over $26,000 since our inception), we sell out every show. There are only a few tickets left on closing night! 

