Shorewood's online Booster Auction opens Monday March 28, 2022

The in person event is April 2nd from 6-10pm at Innis Arden Clubhouse.



Food and Drink



Heavy and light hors d'oeuvres will be served - Shooby Doo Catering (Bar Dojo/Salt and Iron) is doing the food. There will be passed food as well as food stations throughout. Beer and wine available for sale.



Ticket Options



There aren't table reservations like there have been in the past. It is a casual cocktail party with some seating and some standing cocktail tables. It is going to be fun.

Get your tickets before they are gone! Go Shorewood !







As part of the fundraising efforts to support all of the clubs, teams, marching band, ASB and grade levels, Boosters is hosting an Online Silent Auction as well as an in-person Auction next week.The Online Silent Auction starts on Monday morning March 28, 2022. All week long you can bid on the 180+ items in our online silent auction. Get some great items, support the students at Shorewood and have fun! The Online auction ends at 5pm on Friday, April 1st.If you are the top bidder/winner of an item on Friday, you will get an email with details on item pick up on Monday April 4th.Plan to check out all of the offerings starting on Monday. You will get a reminder on Monday morning.This auction is the only fundraiser to raise money for all of the clubs, sports, performance teams and ASB. Thank you for your support!- We still have 15 tickets left for the in-person auction on April 2nd - we would love to have you join us. Click the link below and go to the Order Tickets button.