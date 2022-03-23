Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) returns to Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
The college will kick off six days of Seattle International Film Festival at Shoreline screenings with an opening night film scholarship benefit party.
(Shoreline, Wash.) - Shoreline Community College will host 15 film screenings as part of the 48th Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF), beginning with the Opening Night Fundraiser on April 15th at the Shoreline Community College Theater.
Tickets for the Opening Night Fundraiser are $75 and include a wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres, a meet-and-greet at 5:30pm followed by the screening of our opening night film, which will begin at 7pm.
Event attendees and supporters can also choose from other levels of sponsorship for the fundraiser.
Opening Night Film Scholarship Benefit Party | Shoreline Community College
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Performing Arts and Digital Filmmaking Scholarships, awarded to students each year by the Shoreline Community College Foundation.
Shoreline Community College draws film enthusiasts from all over the Puget Sound area. The college’s theater has spacious seating for 360 people and offers a professional-grade viewing experience with 4K digital video projection, and surround sound.
In addition to the Opening Night Fundraiser and film showing on April 15, SIFF showtimes at Shoreline are:
Shoreline Community College’s Opening Night Fundraiser and film screening tickets are available at https://www.shoreline.edu/foundation/events/siff-opening-night.aspx. For more information about #SIFF2022 passes and tickets, visit https://www.siff.net/festival/passes-and-tickets.
- Saturday, April 16, 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 17, 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, April 18, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 19, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 20, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Thursday, April 21, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
