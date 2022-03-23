Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) returns to Shoreline Community College







The college will kick off six days of Seattle International Film Festival at Shoreline screenings with an opening night film scholarship benefit party.



(Shoreline, Wash.) - Shoreline Community College will host 15 film screenings as part of the 48th Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF), beginning with the Opening Night Fundraiser on April 15th at the Shoreline Community College Theater.



Tickets for the Opening Night Fundraiser are $75 and include a wine tasting, hors d'oeuvres, a meet-and-greet at 5:30pm followed by the screening of our opening night film, which will begin at 7pm.





Event attendees and supporters can also choose from other levels of sponsorship for the fundraiser.



