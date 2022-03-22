Doxo program for Shoreline (Ronald) Wastewater bill is double-charging customers

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Attention to those that use Doxo for Shoreline wastewater bill payments

We were recently made aware that some wastewater utility customers using Doxo autopay were double billed in February and March. 

This resulted in double payment for the same bill. We are working with Doxo to cancel and refund all residents who have made a double payment.

When receiving the cancellation email from Doxo, please disregard the notice about your bill not being paid. It is recommended that you check your accounts to make sure everything is configured as expected.

City of Shoreline Wastewater Customer Service can be reached at 206-546-2494 if you have any additional questions.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to correct this issue.

--City of Shoreline



Posted by DKH at 11:40 PM
