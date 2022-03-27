Shorewood girls tennis starts the season with a 7-0 sweep over Marysville Getchell

Senior Co-Captain

Hannah Alexander WesCo Girls Tennis 3-25-22 WesCo Girls Tennis 3-25-22

Shorewood 7, Marysville Getchell 0

At Shorewood H.S. courts

Coach Arnie Moreno



Singles

Emily Lin (S) def. Emmah Butler 6-0, 6-0; Lindsay Rand (S) def. Lillian Rounds 6-3, 6-2; Rylie Gettmann (S) def. Abigail Brindle 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Serwold (S) def. Sam Abele 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

Emma Okamura-Emma Nelson (S) def. Jaydeyn Barlew-Amanda Szechenyi 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Alexander-Carryn Peterson (S) def. Lizzie Wagstaff-Adeline Fohel 6-1, 6-2; Amelia Uran-Reese Johnson (S) def. Claire Wagstaff-Amy Peterson 6-0, 6-2.

The Shorewood girls tennis team returned to the courts after last season's undefeated season and started their season with a 7-0 sweep over visiting team, Marysville Getchell.





The Thunderbirds played consistent tennis in all singles and doubles. The singles were led by T-Bird number 1 sophomore Emily Lin winning 6-0, 6-0. The Shorewood singles and doubles players did not lose a set in all matches.





Also winning were singles players, number 2 junior Lindsay Rand, freshman number 3 Rylie Gettmann and junior number 4 Sophia Serwold.





In doubles the T-Birds winning were, number 1 sophomores Emma Nelson and Emma Okamura, number 2 senior co- captain Hannah Alexander and junior Carryn Petersen, number 3 sophomores Reese Johnson and Amelia Uran.





Coach Arnie Moreno believes that this season's team could be better than last year's team because of talent and depth but will be tested by many good teams.





Shorecrest, Edmonds-Woodway, Snohomish, Stanwood, Glacier Peak, Meadowdale and Kamiak will be very tough matches. Coach Moreno says the team is excited for the challenges.



The Thunderbirds will be tested next Tuesday and Wednesday by two very good teams, at Snohomish and at Stanwood. All matches start at 3:30pm.





Arnie Moreno, center in WSU shirt, and the Shorewood girls' tennis team

celebrate his birthday and a 7-0 sweep against Marysville Getchell on Friday



The sweep was a nice birthday present for Coach Arnie Moreno.











