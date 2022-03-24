Jobs: WSDOT Maintenance Mechanic 3 (MM3)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region (NWR) is eager to hire a highly skilled individual to fill the role of Maintenance Mechanic 3 and join our Facilities Maintenance team in Shoreline. This specialist position will be responsible for performing skilled and semi-skilled work in a variety of trades to include mechanical, electrical, and building retro fits and repairs. The appointee of this position is expected to consider personal, co-worker, and public safety as first and foremost objective during the planning and performance of all activities in connection with work assignments.