Jobs: City of Shoreline Budget and Tax Manager

GENERAL SUMMARYShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.The City of Shoreline has an amazing opportunity for a skilled and dynamic budget expert to serve as the City's Budget and Tax Manager. This hands-on leadership position is responsible for the oversight of the City's financial forecast, all aspects of budget, and the administration of the City business and occupation tax. This working manager leads a team of two talented analysts and collaborates with departments and managers City-wide to manage the City's operating and capital budgets. The Budget and Tax Manager serves as the functional expert and system owner for the Budgeting and Reporting modules in the City's financial system, CSquare financial enterprise as well as the City's 10-Year Financial Model and Capital Budgeting Model. The ideal candidate will have a proven history of technical expertise, advanced Excel skills, lead or supervisory experience, working knowledge of B/O Tax and other revenue sources, budgetary financial systems, project management, and be an excellent communicator and partner. This position develops and presents materials to our City Council and the community. This position not only leads but is a key contributor to the work of the division.This position will play a lead role in several major initiatives in the next two years including the 2023-2024 biennial budget process, a levy lid lift replacement, continuous improvement of our recently upgraded financial system, and expansion of the compliance and audit programs for the City's B/O Tax. They will also participate in many city-wide projects and programs. The Budget and Tax Manager works closely with the Finance Manager who oversees the Financial Operations division of ASD and provides support to operational functions when needed.The Budget and Tax Office is a division of the Administrative Services Department, and the manager is a member of the Department's leadership team. You will be joining a dynamic organization that values teamwork, respect and continuous process improvement. The City is also committed to supporting diversity in its workforce and ensuring that the services we provide meet the needs of a diverse population. If you share these values and can balance vision with service delivery, we want to talk to you.DEFINITIONTo direct, manage, supervise and coordinate the functions of the Budget and Tax Office, a Division in the Administrative Services Department. Functional areas included in the division include: long range planning and financial forecasting, budget development, administration and monitoring, and tax administration. Collaborate with Departments and Financial Operations to lead development and monitoring of the City's budget and financial position. Serve as system owner for the City's Budget and Tax related systems and oversee the implementation of proper internal controls in areas of responsibility and application of best practices for the assigned financial operations.