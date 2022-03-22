AG Ferguson files lawsuit against US Stemology for peddling unproven, untested stem cell treatments

Fraudulent medical claims

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Seattle-based US Stemology and its owner, Dr. Tami Meraglia, for deceptively marketing stem cell treatments for COVID-19 and dozens of other serious medical conditions, including asthma, lupus, Parkinson’s, congestive heart failure and multiple sclerosis.





There is no reliable clinical evidence stem cell therapy can effectively treat these conditions.













The company, which runs the Seattle Stem Cell Center in lower Queen Anne, charged 107 people a total of $748,250 for these unsubstantiated treatments. The company charged its clients as much as $10,000, out of pocket, for participating in the clinic’s purported “patient funded research.”US Stemology claimed it was treating patients as part of clinical trials. In reality, the “trials” did not follow generally accepted standards of scientific research — and the researchers themselves led the “independent review” of the trials.