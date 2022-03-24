Suspect arrested for Lake Forest Park cannabis dispensary armed robbery; second suspect at large

On January 21, 2022, at about 10:52pm patrol officers from the Lake Forest Park Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery that had just occurred at the Mr. Greens cannabis dispensary in the 15000 block of Bothell Way NE.

No physical injuries were reported. The responding patrol officers secured the scene and learned that two suspects had pointed a firearm at store employees, taken cash and store product, and fled in a vehicle. A detective and the King County AFIS unit were called out to assist with interviewing witnesses and gathering physical evidence from the scene.

A fingerprint hit from the scene positively identified Marcus Chaney as one of the suspects. Detectives learned that Chaney had an active warrant for his arrest issued by the Department of Corrections (DOC) for escape of community custody. Further investigation showed Chaney was possibly linked to other felony crimes in the Puget Sound area.





Mr. Greens was robbed at gunpoint On March 10 the King County Prosecutor's Office obtained an arrest warrant against Chaney for the Mr. Greens robbery. The US Marshals fugitive apprehension unit and the DOC apprehension unit took up the case to locate and arrest Chaney.

Chaney was located and arrested in Tukwila on March 22. In an interview with detectives Chaney confessed to his involvement with the January 21st incident at Mr. Greens. Chaney was booked into the King County Jail.

The second suspect in this incident remains unidentified, thus this case remains and open and active investigation. The second suspect is described as a mixed-race male, possibly Hispanic or African American, late teens, approximately 5’5” to 5’9” tall. He was wearing a grey hoodie, a surgical mask, black sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

If you have any information as to the identity of the second individual, please contact the Lake Forest Park Police Department non-emergency number 206-364-8216.











