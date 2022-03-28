Local COVID update as of Friday March 25, 2022
Monday, March 28, 2022
COVID-19 Case Numbers
as of Friday, March 25, 2022
The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.
Last week I mentioned the breakthrough cases, where fully vaccinated people were still getting COVID-19. Here's the latest data from the state DOH:
At a Glance (data from January 17, 2021 - March 12, 2022)
• 409,873 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine breakthrough cases have been identified in Washington State. Of these breakthrough cases:
- 18% reported symptoms
- 2% were hospitalized
- 0.5% died of COVID-related illness
Health officials are carefully watching the spread of BA.2 but so far it is acting just like omicron with few serious cases in the vaccinated population.
- Diane Hettrick
- Total confirmed cases - 349,592
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,205 - 7% increase
- Total hospitalizations - 11,275
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 26 - 19% decrease
- Total deaths - 2,682
- Deaths in past 14 days - 41 - 25% decrease
Seattle numbers
Cases in Seattle
- Total confirmed cases - 96,822
- Cases in past 7 days - 571 - 8% increase
- Total hospitalizations - 2,383
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 8 - 167% increase
Deaths
- Total deaths - 637
- Deaths in 14 days - 7 - 22% decrease
Cases in Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases - 8,199
- Cases in past 7 days - 25 - 7% decrease
- Total hospitalizations - 289
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 - no change
- Total deaths - 128
- Deaths in 14 days - 1 - no change
Cases in Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases - 1,474
- Cases in past 7 days - 10 - 11% increase
- Total hospitalizations - 32
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 - no change
- Total deaths - 6
- Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change
