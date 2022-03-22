"Plentiful and Tasty Food" restaurant soon to open in the North City Business District

Sodam Chicken restaurant opening soon in North City

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Sodam Chicken was first established in South Korea on August of 2010 and has since become one of the most famous restaurants in Korea. “Sodam” is a Korean word that means “plentiful and tasty food.” Living up to its meaning, Sodam Chicken’s goal is to always serve hearty, tasty and bountiful food.

Our trained and dedicated staff will welcome our guests with a friendly smile and will always try to put their best foot forward and listen to our guests’ needs and feedbacks.

We have renovated our restaurant to create a warm, cozy and inviting venue for our guest to enjoy while devouring the unique signature dishes of Sodam Chicken. Final preparations are underway and will be completed soon.



