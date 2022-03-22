"Plentiful and Tasty Food" restaurant soon to open in the North City Business District
|Sodam Chicken restaurant opening soon in North City
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Sodam Chicken was first established in South Korea on August of 2010 and has since become one of the most famous restaurants in Korea. “Sodam” is a Korean word that means “plentiful and tasty food.” Living up to its meaning, Sodam Chicken’s goal is to always serve hearty, tasty and bountiful food.
Our trained and dedicated staff will welcome our guests with a friendly smile and will always try to put their best foot forward and listen to our guests’ needs and feedbacks.
Sodam Chicken is a locally-owned, family-catered restaurant. They will offer fresh and affordable deep fried and oven roasted / baked chicken products, as well as shrimp, short ribs and pork entrées.
They use a wide variety of signature sauces and a variety of side dishes such as salads, fried rice, fried and yakisoba noodles. In-store and takeout orders are both welcome.
Sodam Chicken is situated at 17549 15th Ave in the North City Plaza Building NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
We have renovated our restaurant to create a warm, cozy and inviting venue for our guest to enjoy while devouring the unique signature dishes of Sodam Chicken. Final preparations are underway and will be completed soon.
The principals of Sodam US, LLC are Sang Kyun Chong, Sun Jin Park, and Ji Moon Jang. They chose the Shoreline area as their first store because Shoreline is their hometown.
They believe that food should be served with a warm heart and are very excited to welcome guests. Their grand opening date will be announced very shortly.
