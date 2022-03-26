Help improve North City Park on Sunday afternoon

Volunteers at North City Park

Photo courtesy Judy M. Spend some of your Sunday afternoon, March 27, 2022, 3-5pm, working to improve the forest at North City Park.





We will be working on our 3rd Restoration Site.





Roots of larger invasive plants have been exposed and need to be manually cut and removed.





We will be planting bare root shrubs in this area.





Families with children are welcome.





We can provide a safe area where families can work together to plant some trees and shrubs adding these native plants to our healthy Shoreline Forest.









You can sign up at https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/296/











