Help improve North City Park on Sunday afternoon
Saturday, March 26, 2022
|Volunteers at North City Park
Photo courtesy Judy M.
We will be working on our 3rd Restoration Site.
Roots of larger invasive plants have been exposed and need to be manually cut and removed.
We will be planting bare root shrubs in this area.
Families with children are welcome.
We can provide a safe area where families can work together to plant some trees and shrubs adding these native plants to our healthy Shoreline Forest.
You can sign up at https://shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org/event/296/
Support provided by Green Shoreline Partnership
North City Park is at 19201 10th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, behind North City School.
North City Park is at 19201 10th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155, behind North City School.
0 comments:
Post a Comment