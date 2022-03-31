The Seattle Times: Shoreline man charged with premeditated first-degree murder

King County prosecutors say a 41-year-old Shoreline man lured a woman to his apartment Saturday night with the intention of killing her and fatally attacked her with a hatchet, bongo drums and bolt cutters.





Tyrone Wells was charged Wednesday with premeditated first-degree murder, accused of killing Randee Rios, 32, who suffered multiple blunt- and sharp-force injuries to her head early Sunday, charging papers say.





In addition to a deadly-weapon enhancement, the charges allege the aggravating factor that Wells’ conduct manifested deliberate cruelty to Rios, which if proven, could justify a sentence above the standard sentencing range.