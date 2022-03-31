The Seattle Times: Shoreline man charged with premeditated first-degree murder

Thursday, March 31, 2022

The Seattle Times has published a follow-up to the story about the Shoreline resident who brutally murdered his girlfriend.

King County prosecutors say a 41-year-old Shoreline man lured a woman to his apartment Saturday night with the intention of killing her and fatally attacked her with a hatchet, bongo drums and bolt cutters.

Tyrone Wells was charged Wednesday with premeditated first-degree murder, accused of killing Randee Rios, 32, who suffered multiple blunt- and sharp-force injuries to her head early Sunday, charging papers say.

In addition to a deadly-weapon enhancement, the charges allege the aggravating factor that Wells’ conduct manifested deliberate cruelty to Rios, which if proven, could justify a sentence above the standard sentencing range.

The crime happened in his apartment on Linden Ave N.




Posted by DKH at 2:47 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  