Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Annual Meeting April 5, 2022

Photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Annual Meeting

TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022 6:00 – 8:30pm Shoreline Community College Performing Arts Theater Building #1600

16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

﻿Cost: $10 general admission, free to KBGF members plus one guest, and to SCC students

Registration: This event is always open to the public, but registration is required at

Schedule:

6:00 pm – Doors open, vendor tables (Plants!!!)

7:00 – 7:15 pm – Annual meeting

7:15 – 7:30 pm – Film introduction with Ian A. Nelson

7:30 – 8:20 pm – Show Film

8:20 – 9:00 pm – Clear house



Exploring the Pacific Northwest





Journey through a remarkable region hosting a wide variety of wildlife in geologically significant environments. From northern California to central Alaska, the natural landscapes contain fragile ecosystems threatened by human activity, development, and overuse. The ecology within this region is essential to protect and preserve all living beings.





Meet filmmaker Ian A. Nelson

Ian Anthony Nelson is a filmmaker from Santa Rosa, California. Discovering and observing wildlife in their natural habitats has been a lifelong pursuit. Ian has worked with American Bird Conservancy, Kauai's Endangered Seabird Recovery Project, Pacific Rim Conservation, Bay Nature, Golden Gate Audubon Society, and others on short video projects.





Working in association with environmental and wildlife organizations has allowed Ian to promote global awareness of this planet's many ecosystems and life forms. Educating the public is vital to maintaining a healthy environment.









Meet the Foundation’s new board members, learn about new Garden events and programs in 2022, and watch the award-winning film Exploring the Pacific Northwest, followed by a Q/A session with the filmmaker, Ian A. Nelson.