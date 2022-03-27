Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Annual Meeting April 5, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022

Photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Annual Meeting

Meet the Foundation’s new board members, learn about new Garden events and programs in 2022, and watch the award-winning film Exploring the Pacific Northwest, followed by a Q/A session with the filmmaker, Ian A. Nelson.


﻿Cost: $10 general admission, free to KBGF members plus one guest, and to SCC students

Registration: This event is always open to the public, but registration is required at
Schedule:
  • 6:00 pm – Doors open, vendor tables (Plants!!!)
  • 7:00 – 7:15 pm – Annual meeting
  • 7:15 – 7:30 pm – Film introduction with Ian A. Nelson
  • 7:30 – 8:20 pm – Show Film
  • 8:20 – 9:00 pm – Clear house

Exploring the Pacific Northwest

Journey through a remarkable region hosting a wide variety of wildlife in geologically significant environments. From northern California to central Alaska, the natural landscapes contain fragile ecosystems threatened by human activity, development, and overuse. The ecology within this region is essential to protect and preserve all living beings.

Meet filmmaker Ian A. Nelson
 
Ian Anthony Nelson is a filmmaker from Santa Rosa, California. Discovering and observing wildlife in their natural habitats has been a lifelong pursuit. Ian has worked with American Bird Conservancy, Kauai's Endangered Seabird Recovery Project, Pacific Rim Conservation, Bay Nature, Golden Gate Audubon Society, and others on short video projects. 

Working in association with environmental and wildlife organizations has allowed Ian to promote global awareness of this planet's many ecosystems and life forms. Educating the public is vital to maintaining a healthy environment.



Posted by DKH at 2:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  