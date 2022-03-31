Ramadan begins at sundown Saturday, April 2, 2022
Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Photo by Sylwia Bartyzel on unsplash
To learn basic information about Ramadan, here’s a three minute video “What is Ramadan?” and an article Everything to Know About Ramadan and How It’s Celebrated.
From the article:
Khan-Mukhtar says that Ramadan is also celebrated as a time for a clean start.“What I would love for people to know is that Ramadan is a time of hope and renewal and trying to have a fresh start,” she explains.
“It’s really a time of rejuvenation, where it’s like, ‘I'm going to go through this month and I'm really going to turn to God, and ask for forgiveness and ask for blessings,’ and then you come out of it with a lot of hope for starting all over again on a good foot.”
