Shorecrest grad retires after 24 years as head basketball coach for Florida State University women's basketball team

She retires after 24 years as FSU’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 470-271.

Four-time ACC Coach of the Year.

2015 Associated Press and ESPNW National Coach of the Year.

2013 Kay Yow Heart of a Coach recipient.

2018 Barefoot Coach of the Year.





“I walk away eternally blessed by the life I lived while being the head coach of Florida State. I am Seminole Blooded and I am proud to be a Seminole forever.”

Her teams went to the NCAA Tournament 16 times, made it to the Sweet 16 five times, and advanced to the Elite 8 three times.Semrau played for the Scots in the early years of their basketball program for Coach Bruce Langley. Her sister, Pam Simpson, has been a long-time teacher at Kellogg Middle School.She played her college ball at University of Puget Sound for two years before she transferred to UC San Diego.‘Coach Sue’ garnered many honors while patrolling the sidelines for the garnet and gold Seminoles.Her greatest accomplishments, though, don’t appear on the scoreboard or in the record books. They are found in the moments, big and small, private and in the spotlight, and in the relationships she has created with her players, assistant (and opposing) coaches, and countless other members of the FSU family.--Sports Desk