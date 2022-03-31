Jobs: North City Water District - Utility Person I

Thursday, March 31, 2022

North City Water District (NCWD) is accepting applications for a Utility Person I. 

The successful candidate will play a key role as a member of the Field Crew. 

Please see our website http://northcitywater.org/about/employment for more information and applications. 

Starting pay is $30.29 per hour or $63,011 annually. 

Deliver a completed application and, cover letter and resume to North City Water District, Attn: Max Woody, 1519 NE 177th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155 or by fax to 206.361.0629. Open until filled; first review of resumes is scheduled on Friday April 15, 2022. The District is an Equal Opportunity Employer and maintain policies for a drug-free and smoke free work environment.



