Jobs: North City Water District - Utility Person I
Thursday, March 31, 2022
The successful candidate will play a key role as a member of the Field Crew.
Please see our website http://northcitywater.org/about/employment for more information and applications.
Starting pay is $30.29 per hour or $63,011 annually.
Deliver a completed application and, cover letter and resume to North City Water District, Attn: Max Woody, 1519 NE 177th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155 or by fax to 206.361.0629. Open until filled; first review of resumes is scheduled on Friday April 15, 2022. The District is an Equal Opportunity Employer and maintain policies for a drug-free and smoke free work environment.
