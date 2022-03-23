Agenda for Shoreline council meeting March 28, 2022

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

The March 28, 2022 Agenda for the Shoreline City Council regular meeting includes the following:


The proposed miscellaneous and SEPA related Amendments are entirely proposed by staff. The Council discussed these proposed amendments on March 7, 2022. Council had questions and comments on some of the proposed amendments that will be addressed at this meeting. Staff has provided amendatory motions for Council’s use, if needed.


The TMP update will provide a framework to guide investments in existing and new transportation infrastructure and programs over the next 20 years in accordance with the community’s transportation priorities. This is the fourth in a series of briefings to Council. This meeting will provide a briefing on the TMP draft prioritization metrics, draft performance measures, and upcoming Outreach Series 3 events and activities for Council’s feedback.


At the City Council’s annual Strategic Planning Workshop, which was held March 4 and 5, 2022, the Council discussed their proposed 2022-2024 Council Goals and Work Plan. The Council Goals continue to focus on achievement of Vision 2029 and being a sustainable city in all respects. A copy of the Drafted Goals is available in the staff report.




