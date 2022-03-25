Olympic Fly Fishers group to meet in person April 12, 2022

Jim Black on Aeneas Lake
The next meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers will be held at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center 23000 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 from 6 to 9pm on Tuesday, April 12. Doors will open at 5:30pm. 

Our speaker will be David Schorsch, a retired fly fishing guide with 40 years experience chasing Sea Run Cutthroat trout and other species. 

His program will be “Fly Fishing South Puget Sound. Where, when, what and how.” 

 He will discuss flys, equipment, and habitats His program will reflect the joy and beauty of the Sound as well as its realities.

Students Saving Salmon group

We will also hear from the Edmonds Stream Team (aka Students Saving Salmon), one of the groups supported by our Foundation, who will be discussing their activities in our area.

With the easing of Covid restrictions, the meeting is open to non-members as well as members. For more information about the club visit our website olympicflyfishers.com. Come, enjoy the meeting and if you like the experience, join us.

Women's Fly Fishers group at Cafe Louvre
Women’s Fly Fishers Group: Katherine Gold, former OFF club Secretary, has launched the first ever women’s fly fishers group. 

The inaugural meeting was held with eight members present at Cafe Louvre.

Members discussed their interest in fly fishing, their experience and why they joined the club. 

Many questions were answered, good laughs, camaraderie, and mutual support. 

The group will continue with regular meetings.



