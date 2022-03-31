Third Place Books has a full slate of authors in April - both in person and virtual
Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Third Place Books
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Third Place Books author events are up and running. Their April events are a mix of in person and virtual.
Both virtual and in-person events require registration in advance. Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public.
Register at thirdplacebooks.com
Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
(★) – denotes ticketed event
Tuesday, April 5 at 6pm (Virtual)
Pete Finestone, Curt Weiss, and S. W. Lauden
Forbidden Beat: Perspectives on Punk Drumming
From 60s garage rock and proto-punk to 90s pop punk and beyond, Forbidden Beat is an uptempo ode to six decades of punk rock drumming, featuring pieces by Tré Cool (Green Day), Pete Finestone (Bad Religion), and more. Three lauded drummers discuss the collection.
Wednesday, April 6 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Maggie Doyne
Between the Mountain and the Sky: A Mother’s Story of Love, Loss, Healing, and Hope
Since co-founding the Kopila Valley Children’s Home for orphaned children in rural Nepal—and soon after the BlinkNow Foundation—Maggie Doyne’s philanthropy work has been championed by Nicholas Kristof, the Dalai Lama, and Cheryl Strayed. In her first book, Doyne shares her inspiring story.
Thursday, April 7 at 7pm (Virtual)
David Shields with Claire Dederer
The Very Last Interview
David Shields decided to gather and transcribe every interview he’s ever given, going back nearly forty years. The result is a lacerating self-demolition in which the author is strangely, thrillingly absent. Claire Dederer, author of Love and Trouble, joins in conversation.
Thursday, April 7 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Charlie Jane Anders with Margaret Owen
Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak
Outsmart your enemies. Outrun the galaxy. Locus Award–winning author Charlie Jane Anders presents the sequel to her queer, YA “space opera” Victories Greater Than Death. Andrew Sean Greer writes that Anders could be this generation’s Ursula K. Le Guin. Margaret Owen, author of Little Thieves, joins in conversation.
Monday, April 11 at 6pm (Virtual)
Eugene Linden with Dan Vergano
Fire and Flood: A People's History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present
We've failed to address climate change. What happens now? Fire and Flood represents Eugene Linden’s definitive case as to how we’ve arrived at our current dire pass, and how the same forces that have confused the public’s mind and slowed policy response are poised to pivot with astonishing speed. Dan Vergano, science reporter for Buzzfeed News, joins in conversation.
Monday, April 11 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Reyna Grande
A Ballad of Love and Glory: A Novel
A Long Petal of the Sea meets Cold Mountain in this sweeping historical saga following a Mexican army nurse and an Irish soldier who must fight, at first for their survival and then for their love, amidst the atrocity of the Mexican-American War.
Tuesday, April 12 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Kyle Lukoff with Jake Arlow
Different Kinds of Fruit
Kyle Lukoff—whose novel Too Bright to See was a National Book Award Finalist and winner of the Stonewall Award—reads from his funny and hugely heartfelt YA novel about a sixth-grader whose life is turned upside down when she learns her dad is trans. Jake Arlow, author of Almost Flying, joins in conversation.
Wednesday, April 13 at 6pm (Virtual)
Clyde W. Ford
Of Blood and Sweat: Black Lives and the Making of White Power and Wealth
In this provocative, timely, and painstakingly researched book, the award-winning author of Think Black tells the story of how Black labor helped to create and sustain the wealth of the white one percent throughout American history.
Thursday, April 14 at 4pm (Virtual)
Muggsy Bogues with Jake Uitti
Muggsy: My Life from a Kid in the Projects to the Godfather of Small Ball
In this new autobiography co-authored by Jake Uitti, Bogues delves deep into his life and career as a professional basketball player, reflecting on legendary battles with Michael Jordan and other generational stars of 80s and 90s hoops. He shares far-ranging anecdotes from playoff runs in Charlotte, filming Space Jam, and watching a young Steph Curry grow up.
Thursday, April 14 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Alejandro Varela
The Town of Babylon: A Novel
Alejandro Varela’s epic and hilarious debut follows Andrés, a gay Latinx professor, returning to his hometown for a twenty-year high school reunion. Bryan Washington calls it "an unqualified achievement of the highest degree." ASL interpreting provided.
Monday, April 18 at 5pm (Virtual)
Caren Beilin and Cristina Rivera Garza
moderated by Danielle Dutton
Revenge of the Scapegoat and New and Selected Stories
in partnership with Harvard Book Store, Community Bookstore, and Brazos Bookstore
Four bookstores come together to celebrate new books from Dorothy, a publishing project: Caren Beilin’s Revenge of the Scapegoat, a novel of serious pain and brutal absurdity, and Cristina Rivera Garza’s New and Selected Stories, a collection drawn from over three decades of her extraordinary career. Moderated by Danielle Dutton, co-founder and editor at Dorothy.
Wednesday, April 20 at 4pm (Virtual)
Michael Favala Goldman
presents Tove Ditlevsen’s The Trouble with Happiness
in partnership with the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith and Literati Bookstore
Danish writer Tove Ditlevsen, a pioneer in the field of genre-bending confessional writing, became a nationwide sensation last year with the publication of The Copenhagen Trilogy, translated by Tiina Nunnally and Michael Favala Goldman. Now, Goldman makes a rare virtual appearance to discuss his new translation of Ditlevsen’s short stories.
Wednesday, April 20 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Shaun David Hutchinson with Martha Brockenbrough
Howl: A Novel
The beloved local YA author of We Are the Ants, recently named one of the "100 Best YA Books of All Time" by Time, shares his gritty and raw novel of the oftentimes traumatic experience of growing up—and monsters. Martha Brockenbrough, author of Into the Bloodred Woods, joins in conversation.
Thursday, April 21 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Heather Durham with Lyanda Lynn Haupt
Wolf Tree: An Ecopsychological Memoir in Essays
Local essayist and nature writer Heather Durham presents her new collection, exploring one woman's relationships with landscapes and animals through self-awareness and the difficulties and rewards of connecting with others. Award-winning ecophilosopher Lyanda Lynn Haupt joins in conversation.
Friday, April 22 at 6pm (Virtual)
Jeffrey Siger
One Last Chance
The 12th book in Jeffrey Siger’s Andreas Kaldis series, One Last Chance is set on the Aegean Island of Ikaria with its storied past of pirates and conquerors. Booklist calls it “international police procedural writing at its best.''
Tuesday, April 26 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Tarryn Fisher
An Honest Lie
From New York Times bestselling Seattle author Tarryn Fisher (The Wives) comes another gripping, complex psychological thriller with an epic twist, about a girls' weekend to Vegas gone horribly wrong.
Wednesday, April 27 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Gretchen McNeil with Lish McBride
Dig Two Graves
As Book Riot says, “McNeil has become something of a Stephen King for the YA set, writing suspenseful and eminently readable thrillers.” The author of the popular #MurderTrending series presents her latest YA novel. Lish McBride, author of Curses, joins in conversation.
★ Thursday, April 28 at 7pm (Virtual)
Virtual Craft Lecture with Matt Bell
Refuse to Be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts
Co-sponsored by Hugo House
In this interactive lecture, novelist Matt Bell details a practical and straightforward approach to writing fiction, drawing from the strategies in his craft book Refuse to Be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts. Come curious and bring your questions! Tickets come with a copy of the featured book. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.
Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
(★) – denotes ticketed event
Tuesday, April 5 at 6pm (Virtual)
Pete Finestone, Curt Weiss, and S. W. Lauden
Forbidden Beat: Perspectives on Punk Drumming
From 60s garage rock and proto-punk to 90s pop punk and beyond, Forbidden Beat is an uptempo ode to six decades of punk rock drumming, featuring pieces by Tré Cool (Green Day), Pete Finestone (Bad Religion), and more. Three lauded drummers discuss the collection.
Wednesday, April 6 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Maggie Doyne
Between the Mountain and the Sky: A Mother’s Story of Love, Loss, Healing, and Hope
Since co-founding the Kopila Valley Children’s Home for orphaned children in rural Nepal—and soon after the BlinkNow Foundation—Maggie Doyne’s philanthropy work has been championed by Nicholas Kristof, the Dalai Lama, and Cheryl Strayed. In her first book, Doyne shares her inspiring story.
Thursday, April 7 at 7pm (Virtual)
David Shields with Claire Dederer
The Very Last Interview
David Shields decided to gather and transcribe every interview he’s ever given, going back nearly forty years. The result is a lacerating self-demolition in which the author is strangely, thrillingly absent. Claire Dederer, author of Love and Trouble, joins in conversation.
Thursday, April 7 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Charlie Jane Anders with Margaret Owen
Dreams Bigger Than Heartbreak
Outsmart your enemies. Outrun the galaxy. Locus Award–winning author Charlie Jane Anders presents the sequel to her queer, YA “space opera” Victories Greater Than Death. Andrew Sean Greer writes that Anders could be this generation’s Ursula K. Le Guin. Margaret Owen, author of Little Thieves, joins in conversation.
Monday, April 11 at 6pm (Virtual)
Eugene Linden with Dan Vergano
Fire and Flood: A People's History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present
We've failed to address climate change. What happens now? Fire and Flood represents Eugene Linden’s definitive case as to how we’ve arrived at our current dire pass, and how the same forces that have confused the public’s mind and slowed policy response are poised to pivot with astonishing speed. Dan Vergano, science reporter for Buzzfeed News, joins in conversation.
Monday, April 11 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Reyna Grande
A Ballad of Love and Glory: A Novel
A Long Petal of the Sea meets Cold Mountain in this sweeping historical saga following a Mexican army nurse and an Irish soldier who must fight, at first for their survival and then for their love, amidst the atrocity of the Mexican-American War.
Tuesday, April 12 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Kyle Lukoff with Jake Arlow
Different Kinds of Fruit
Kyle Lukoff—whose novel Too Bright to See was a National Book Award Finalist and winner of the Stonewall Award—reads from his funny and hugely heartfelt YA novel about a sixth-grader whose life is turned upside down when she learns her dad is trans. Jake Arlow, author of Almost Flying, joins in conversation.
Wednesday, April 13 at 6pm (Virtual)
Clyde W. Ford
Of Blood and Sweat: Black Lives and the Making of White Power and Wealth
In this provocative, timely, and painstakingly researched book, the award-winning author of Think Black tells the story of how Black labor helped to create and sustain the wealth of the white one percent throughout American history.
Thursday, April 14 at 4pm (Virtual)
Muggsy Bogues with Jake Uitti
Muggsy: My Life from a Kid in the Projects to the Godfather of Small Ball
In this new autobiography co-authored by Jake Uitti, Bogues delves deep into his life and career as a professional basketball player, reflecting on legendary battles with Michael Jordan and other generational stars of 80s and 90s hoops. He shares far-ranging anecdotes from playoff runs in Charlotte, filming Space Jam, and watching a young Steph Curry grow up.
Thursday, April 14 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Alejandro Varela
The Town of Babylon: A Novel
Alejandro Varela’s epic and hilarious debut follows Andrés, a gay Latinx professor, returning to his hometown for a twenty-year high school reunion. Bryan Washington calls it "an unqualified achievement of the highest degree." ASL interpreting provided.
Monday, April 18 at 5pm (Virtual)
Caren Beilin and Cristina Rivera Garza
moderated by Danielle Dutton
Revenge of the Scapegoat and New and Selected Stories
in partnership with Harvard Book Store, Community Bookstore, and Brazos Bookstore
Four bookstores come together to celebrate new books from Dorothy, a publishing project: Caren Beilin’s Revenge of the Scapegoat, a novel of serious pain and brutal absurdity, and Cristina Rivera Garza’s New and Selected Stories, a collection drawn from over three decades of her extraordinary career. Moderated by Danielle Dutton, co-founder and editor at Dorothy.
Wednesday, April 20 at 4pm (Virtual)
Michael Favala Goldman
presents Tove Ditlevsen’s The Trouble with Happiness
in partnership with the Transnational Literature Series at Brookline Booksmith and Literati Bookstore
Danish writer Tove Ditlevsen, a pioneer in the field of genre-bending confessional writing, became a nationwide sensation last year with the publication of The Copenhagen Trilogy, translated by Tiina Nunnally and Michael Favala Goldman. Now, Goldman makes a rare virtual appearance to discuss his new translation of Ditlevsen’s short stories.
Wednesday, April 20 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Shaun David Hutchinson with Martha Brockenbrough
Howl: A Novel
The beloved local YA author of We Are the Ants, recently named one of the "100 Best YA Books of All Time" by Time, shares his gritty and raw novel of the oftentimes traumatic experience of growing up—and monsters. Martha Brockenbrough, author of Into the Bloodred Woods, joins in conversation.
Thursday, April 21 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Heather Durham with Lyanda Lynn Haupt
Wolf Tree: An Ecopsychological Memoir in Essays
Local essayist and nature writer Heather Durham presents her new collection, exploring one woman's relationships with landscapes and animals through self-awareness and the difficulties and rewards of connecting with others. Award-winning ecophilosopher Lyanda Lynn Haupt joins in conversation.
Friday, April 22 at 6pm (Virtual)
Jeffrey Siger
One Last Chance
The 12th book in Jeffrey Siger’s Andreas Kaldis series, One Last Chance is set on the Aegean Island of Ikaria with its storied past of pirates and conquerors. Booklist calls it “international police procedural writing at its best.''
Tuesday, April 26 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Tarryn Fisher
An Honest Lie
From New York Times bestselling Seattle author Tarryn Fisher (The Wives) comes another gripping, complex psychological thriller with an epic twist, about a girls' weekend to Vegas gone horribly wrong.
Wednesday, April 27 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Gretchen McNeil with Lish McBride
Dig Two Graves
As Book Riot says, “McNeil has become something of a Stephen King for the YA set, writing suspenseful and eminently readable thrillers.” The author of the popular #MurderTrending series presents her latest YA novel. Lish McBride, author of Curses, joins in conversation.
★ Thursday, April 28 at 7pm (Virtual)
Virtual Craft Lecture with Matt Bell
Refuse to Be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts
Co-sponsored by Hugo House
In this interactive lecture, novelist Matt Bell details a practical and straightforward approach to writing fiction, drawing from the strategies in his craft book Refuse to Be Done: How to Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts. Come curious and bring your questions! Tickets come with a copy of the featured book. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.
0 comments:
Post a Comment