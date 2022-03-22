Bloomin’ Bulb Sale this weekend

The HTNA Bloomin' Bulb Trolley

Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association (HTNA) is holding their annual Bloomin' Bulb Sale on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 2022.





Three (3) bulb pots for $20 or one for $7.





Daffodils are in bloom.





Choose from red, orange or white tulips.





Pots are wrapped and ribboned and are perfect for gifts.





Pick up your bulb pots this weekend from 10am to 3pm.





Pick up location is at the corner of 2nd Ave NW and 159th, near Highland Terrace Elementary.





You will see the Bloomin’ Bulb Trolley at the corner.





All pots come with a photo of the blooms and instruction for post bloom planting in the garden.





To reserve your bulb pots in advance, email fmcsea@msn.com







