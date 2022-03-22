Bloomin’ Bulb Sale this weekend
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
|The HTNA Bloomin' Bulb Trolley
Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association (HTNA) is holding their annual Bloomin’ Bulb Sale on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Daffodils are in bloom.
Choose from red, orange or white tulips.
Pots are wrapped and ribboned and are perfect for gifts.
Pick up your bulb pots this weekend from 10am to 3pm.
You will see the Bloomin’ Bulb Trolley at the corner.
All pots come with a photo of the blooms and instruction for post bloom planting in the garden.
To reserve your bulb pots in advance, email fmcsea@msn.com.
