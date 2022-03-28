The Seattle Times: Shoreline man turns himself in after killing roommate
|Linden Highlands Apartments
"The man called 911 at 7:21 a.m. Sunday and met police officers in the parking lot of the Linden Highlands apartments, located in the 17500 block of Linden Avenue North, says the probable-cause statement outlining the sheriff’s case against the man.
"Officers noticed he had blood on him and then located the woman’s body in the man’s apartment.
"The woman appeared to have suffered a severe head injury and detectives found an ax and large bolt cutter in the apartment, both covered in blood, the statement says."
Names have not yet been released. The man is being held on held on investigation of homicide and bail is set at $5 million.
