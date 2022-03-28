Deputy Chief John Nankervis retires from Shoreline Fire after a 36 year service career
Monday, March 28, 2022
On March 31, Deputy Chief John Nankervis will work his last day after a 36-year fire service career.
John’s love of the fire service began at the age of 15 when he joined the Seattle Fire Department’s Explorer Program where he spent five years learning about the firefighting trade.
He credits much of his success to the Explorer Program, and values the men and women who provided guidance during his formative years.
In 1984, John began his career as a part-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department. He was later hired as a full-time firefighter with Redmond Fire Department in April 1986.
In 1987, after a year with Redmond Fire, he was given an opportunity to serve the community where he was raised and began his long career with Shoreline Fire Department.
John’s career goal was always to become a Firefighter/Paramedic. After a year with Shoreline Fire, this goal became reality. In 1988, John attended the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program and graduated in July 1989 from Class #15.
John spent 8 years as a paramedic before working his way up through the ranks.
In 1997, John was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned as the MSO/BC-EMS. Three years later he assumed the role of Battalion Chief assigned as the Department’s MSA. When John initially assumed an EMS leadership role, Shoreline’s Medic Program consisted of ten Paramedics and one MSO.
During his tenure, he developed a program that grew three times in size. In 2004, John chose to refocus on patient care and field contact and took a position as a shift Captain-MSO. He served in this position for 9 years before being promoted to Assistant Chief of EMS in November 2013 and then to Deputy Chief of Operations in 2019.
John has been instrumental in the success of Shoreline Fire Department and the Medic One Program. His energy, passion, and dedication to EMS and operations is second to none. He has always performed professionally and passionately and has been a recognized leader throughout the County. John’s presence and expertise will truly be missed.
Shoreline Fire Department would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the dedicated service Deputy Chief Nankervis has displayed throughout his 36-year career. We wish you best of luck on your a well-deserved retirement!
--Shoreline Fire
John received many accolades and awards during his career. He earned the Employee of the Year award numerous times and was awarded the King County Chief Officer of the Year in 2020. Most notably, Chief Nankervis was the recipient of the Medic One Foundation ‘Spirit of Team Play Award’ in 2012 for his continued commitment and exemplary service to the community.
