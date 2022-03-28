Deputy Chief John Nankervis retires from Shoreline Fire after a 36 year service career

Deputy Chief John Nankervis

On March 31, Deputy Chief John Nankervis will work his last day after a 36-year fire service career.



John’s love of the fire service began at the age of 15 when he joined the Seattle Fire Department’s Explorer Program where he spent five years learning about the firefighting trade.





He credits much of his success to the Explorer Program, and values the men and women who provided guidance during his formative years.



In 1984, John began his career as a part-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department. He was later hired as a full-time firefighter with Redmond Fire Department in April 1986.





In 1987, after a year with Redmond Fire, he was given an opportunity to serve the community where he was raised and began his long career with Shoreline Fire Department.



John’s career goal was always to become a Firefighter/Paramedic. After a year with Shoreline Fire, this goal became reality. In 1988, John attended the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program and graduated in July 1989 from Class #15.





John spent 8 years as a paramedic before working his way up through the ranks.



