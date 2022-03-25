Registration open for the second Lake Forest Park Town Hall Meeting on Climate

Photo by William Navarro on unsplash.com The Second Lake Forest Park Town Hall The Second Lake Forest Park Town Hall

Meeting on Climate





Save the date -- register early

April 23, 2022, 10 am to 2 pm-- Zoom meeting





Register here or with the QR code below

Celebrate Earth Day by thinking and planning about what you can do about climate.

Our keynote speaker will be taking to us about climate anxiety and hope. This will be followed by a local professor sharing with us the local implications of climate action.

The other elements of the program include a youth panel and breakout rooms with information and action on e-Bikes, e-Vehicles, Home Energy Audits, Recycling and Composting, Planting with Natives, and Reading about Climate.

For more information contact lfptownhall@gmail.com







