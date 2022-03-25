Registration open for the second Lake Forest Park Town Hall Meeting on Climate

Friday, March 25, 2022

Photo by William Navarro on unsplash.com
The Second Lake Forest Park Town Hall 
Meeting on Climate

Save the date -- register early
April 23, 2022, 10 am to 2 pm-- Zoom meeting

Register here or with the QR code below
 
Celebrate Earth Day by thinking and planning about what you can do about climate.  
 
Our keynote speaker will be taking to us about climate anxiety and hope. This will be followed by a local professor sharing with us the local implications of climate action. 
 
The other elements of the program include a youth panel and breakout rooms with information and action on e-Bikes, e-Vehicles, Home Energy Audits, Recycling and Composting, Planting with Natives, and Reading about Climate.
 
For more information contact lfptownhall@gmail.com









